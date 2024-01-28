Is Isiah Pacheco playing today vs. Ravens? Chiefs RB's status for AFC Championship Game

Isiah Pacheco is having another stellar run with the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The running back was pivotal in guiding his team to the AFC Championship game.

Pacheco racked up 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in the regular season. He also added 244 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns on 44 receptions to help the Chiefs clinch the AFC West.

He's continuing forward his strong displays into the postseason. Pacheco rushed for a touchdown each against the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round to put Kansas City on the verge of making back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

However, there are concerns about Pacheco's availability heading into Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. The seventh-round pick is dealing with toe and ankle injuries.

Is Isiah Pacheco playing today vs Ravens?

Per reports, Isiah Pacheco is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship game. However, it's important to note that the running back is listed as questionable on the Chiefs' latest injury report.

Pacheco did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to issues with his toe and ankle. However, he felt good during limited practice session on Friday and should be able to suit up for the Chiefs in their all-important Conference title matchup against the Ravens.

A win for the Chiefs on Sunday will confirm their berth in the 2024 Super Bowl. Pacheco will be eager to contribute to the team's success once again after helping Kansas City win the Lombardi Trophy last season.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Championship game

The titanic Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs AFC title game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans in Baltimore can catch the game on WJZ Ch. 13 while those in Washington D.C. can watch the matchup on WUSA 9 Ch. 9.

Fans without cable access can live stream the Ravens-Chiefs Championship game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

: Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Date : Sunday, Jan. 28

: Sunday, Jan. 28 Start Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS, WJZ Ch. 13 (for locals in Baltimore) and WUSA 9 Ch. 9 (for locals in Washington D.C.)

: CBS, WJZ Ch. 13 (for locals in Baltimore) and WUSA 9 Ch. 9 (for locals in Washington D.C.) Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV