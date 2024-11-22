Is Isiah Pacheco playing this week? Chiefs HC Andy Reid reveals RB's status for Week 12

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has announced running back Isiah Pacheco's status for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. After their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs look to bounce back against one of the NFL's weakest teams.

Pacheco has been out since Week 2 with a broken fibula. Initially expected back by Week 10, his return has been delayed. Facing the struggling Panthers gives the Chiefs an opportunity to rest him another week.

Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, Reid announced that Pacheco won't be available against the Panthers.

When could Isiah Pacheco return to the field?

The Chiefs could leave Isiah Pacheco on the sidelines for one more week after the Panthers duel. Week 13 will see them go against divisional rivals Las Vegas Raiders in their return to Arrowhead Stadium after back-to-back road games. The Raiders have posted poor performances, too, and it's hard to imagine they would mean a threat to the Chiefs.

After that game, they will clash against a dangerous rival, the LA Chargers. The Los Angeles team isn't making a lot of noise, but they rank second in the AFC West division, two games behind Kansas City.

Jim Harbaugh has revitalized this squad and facing them in prime time could give them extra motivation to beat the Chiefs and get closer to the No. 1 seed in the division and the conference.

Insider Jeremy Fowler said the decision ultimately belongs to the Chiefs, as Pacheco doesn't feel he needs much time to get in shape.

"Pacheco is eyeing a Week 12 return, though much will depend on his practice trajectory this week," Fowler wrote on Wednesday (via ESPN).

Kansas City has suffered multiple losses this season, starting with Marquise Brown before the start of the season. They lost Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore and Harrison Butker, to name a few, although not everybody's season is over.

Having Pacheco on the field would give them a much-needed boost ahead of the playoffs, and he could form a terrific duo with Kareem Hunt.

