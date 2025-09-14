  • home icon
  Is J.J. McCarthy playing tonight? Vikings QB's status revealed for Week 2 SNF after the birth of his baby boy

Is J.J. McCarthy playing tonight? Vikings QB's status revealed for Week 2 SNF after the birth of his baby boy

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 14, 2025 18:33 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Is J.J. McCarthy playing tonight? Vikings QB's status revealed for Week 2 SNF after the birth of his baby boy - Source: Getty

Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, revealed the news of their first child together in an Instagram post on Friday. This news came four days after the quarterback accounted for three touchdowns in a 27–24 triumph over the Chicago Bears in his regular-season debut.

With a game against second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 next up for the Vikings, some fans are wondering if McCarthy will play just two days after becoming a father.

Will J.J. McCarthy play on SNF vs. the Philadelphia Eagles?

J.J. McCarthy is expected to play on Sunday against the Falcons despite missing practice during the week due to the birth of his son.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, McCarthy was present at the Vikings training complex on Thursday for a walk-through before asking permission from coach Kevin O’Connell to miss practice to accompany his fiancée to the hospital.

McCarthy took part in other team practices over the week, except for the one they held on Thursday. He is expected to start today at U.S. Bank Stadium.

McCarthy had a 27-1 record as a starter in his three seasons at Michigan (2021–23). He was selected 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. McCarthy was unable to play in the regular season last year due to a torn meniscus he suffered in preseason.

McCarthy had a rocky start to his NFL debut in Week 1. However, he made amends in the second half, recording three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota beat the Bears. The quarterback, 22, will try to get his side off to a 2-0 start against the Falcons on Sunday night.

How to watch the Vikings vs. Falcons Week 2 SNF game?

The Falcons will play on the road against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in Week 2. The Falcons suffered a 23-20 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Sunday Night Football game will go live on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) on call duties.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Live Streaming: Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+, Sling TV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

