Is J.J. McCarthy playing tonight? Vikings QB's status revealed for Week 2 SNF after the birth of his baby boy

Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, revealed the news of their first child together in an Instagram post on Friday. This news came four days after the quarterback accounted for three touchdowns in a 27–24 triumph over the Chicago Bears in his regular-season debut.With a game against second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 next up for the Vikings, some fans are wondering if McCarthy will play just two days after becoming a father.Will J.J. McCarthy play on SNF vs. the Philadelphia Eagles?J.J. McCarthy is expected to play on Sunday against the Falcons despite missing practice during the week due to the birth of his son.According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, McCarthy was present at the Vikings training complex on Thursday for a walk-through before asking permission from coach Kevin O’Connell to miss practice to accompany his fiancée to the hospital.McCarthy took part in other team practices over the week, except for the one they held on Thursday. He is expected to start today at U.S. Bank Stadium.McCarthy had a 27-1 record as a starter in his three seasons at Michigan (2021–23). He was selected 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. McCarthy was unable to play in the regular season last year due to a torn meniscus he suffered in preseason.McCarthy had a rocky start to his NFL debut in Week 1. However, he made amends in the second half, recording three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota beat the Bears. The quarterback, 22, will try to get his side off to a 2-0 start against the Falcons on Sunday night.How to watch the Vikings vs. Falcons Week 2 SNF game?The Falcons will play on the road against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in Week 2. The Falcons suffered a 23-20 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.The Sunday Night Football game will go live on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) on call duties.Game info:Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ETLocation: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaTV: NBCAnnouncers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa StarkLive Streaming: Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+, Sling TV