  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Ja'Marr Chase playing today? Bengals WR's status explored for preseason opener vs Eagles

Is Ja'Marr Chase playing today? Bengals WR's status explored for preseason opener vs Eagles

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 07, 2025 15:12 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
Is Ja'Marr Chase playing today? Bengals WR's status explored for preseason opener vs Eagles - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals typically rested key players like quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja'Marr Chase in past preseason games. However, the team is taking a different route this year after failing to make the playoffs in two consecutive campaigns.

Ad

The Bengals are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night in their first preseason game of the year, and Burrow, Chase, as well as other healthy starters, are expected to play in that contest.

The goal of this adjustment, according to head coach Zac Taylor, is to enable his players to become more accustomed to "game atmosphere" sooner. This will help Cincinnati, a team that has gone 0-2 in each of the last three seasons, to get off to a faster start during the 2025 NFL season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In their six years under Taylor, the Bengals have only managed to win one Week 1 game. They had a 0–3 start to the season last year, which was a major factor in their failure to qualify for the playoffs.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How much is Ja'Marr Chase expected to play against the Eagles?

Coach Zac Taylor didn't specify how much he plans for Ja'Marr Chase and other Bengals starters to play when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. He did, however, add that the starters will likely play a number of snaps, possibly even the entire first quarter.

Ad
"Another thing, I hate to put it in stone. A couple of series. Several series. Several series is what we'll give those starters," Taylor said.

Chase has stated that he supports the coach's decision, particularly as it could help the team to overcome the early-season setbacks that have beset them in previous years.

“The whole purpose of us playing this first quarter, however many plays we're playing, is to start fast. Start with a chip on our shoulder and show we can execute,” Chase said during an appearance on Kay Adams' 'Up and Adams Show.'
Ad

Ja'Marr Chase will be looking to build on his incredible 2024 performance this year. Last season, he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 17 games. He was selected to play in his fourth Pro Bowl.

Ad

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday?

Lincoln Financial Field will see the Philadelphia Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by NFL Network.

Scott Graham will offer play-by-play commentary, while Ross Tucker will serve as the game's color analyst. Dave Spadaro will be the sideline reporter.

Ad

Game Details

Date and Time: Thursday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NFL Network, NBC10 (Philadelphia)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Broadcasters: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Dave Spadaro (sideline reporter)

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications