Is Ja'Marr Chase playing today? Bengals WR's status explored for preseason opener vs Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals typically rested key players like quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja'Marr Chase in past preseason games. However, the team is taking a different route this year after failing to make the playoffs in two consecutive campaigns.The Bengals are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night in their first preseason game of the year, and Burrow, Chase, as well as other healthy starters, are expected to play in that contest.The goal of this adjustment, according to head coach Zac Taylor, is to enable his players to become more accustomed to &quot;game atmosphere&quot; sooner. This will help Cincinnati, a team that has gone 0-2 in each of the last three seasons, to get off to a faster start during the 2025 NFL season.In their six years under Taylor, the Bengals have only managed to win one Week 1 game. They had a 0–3 start to the season last year, which was a major factor in their failure to qualify for the playoffs.How much is Ja'Marr Chase expected to play against the Eagles?Coach Zac Taylor didn't specify how much he plans for Ja'Marr Chase and other Bengals starters to play when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. He did, however, add that the starters will likely play a number of snaps, possibly even the entire first quarter.&quot;Another thing, I hate to put it in stone. A couple of series. Several series. Several series is what we'll give those starters,&quot; Taylor said.Chase has stated that he supports the coach's decision, particularly as it could help the team to overcome the early-season setbacks that have beset them in previous years.“The whole purpose of us playing this first quarter, however many plays we're playing, is to start fast. Start with a chip on our shoulder and show we can execute,” Chase said during an appearance on Kay Adams' 'Up and Adams Show.'Ja'Marr Chase will be looking to build on his incredible 2024 performance this year. Last season, he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 17 games. He was selected to play in his fourth Pro Bowl.How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday?Lincoln Financial Field will see the Philadelphia Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by NFL Network.Scott Graham will offer play-by-play commentary, while Ross Tucker will serve as the game's color analyst. Dave Spadaro will be the sideline reporter.Game DetailsDate and Time: Thursday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. ETLocation: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaTV: NFL Network, NBC10 (Philadelphia)Live Streaming: FuboTVBroadcasters: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Dave Spadaro (sideline reporter)