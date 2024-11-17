Is Ja'Marr Chase playing tonight? Exploring Bengals WR's status for Week 11 game vs. Chargers

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a rough go with just four wins in 10 games this season, but wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been outstanding. Chase now has 66 receptions, 981 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, more than any other receiver in the league. The Bengals are aiming to continue to get the most out of Chase when they play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Exploring Ja'Marr Chase's availability status for Week 11

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ja'Marr Chase has not missed any games through injuries this season and is not at risk of missing out against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The LSU alum is healthy and expected to play on Sunday, as evidenced by the fact that he was not included on the Cincinnati Bengals' injury report this week.

The Bengals' offense has been among the best in the league this season, but their effectiveness has also been largely attributed to their strong passing game, which is spearheaded by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase is arguably having his finest season in the league after 10 games this year. He is on track to capture the triple crown for the first time in his career this season as he continues to lead the NFL in wide receiver receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase enters the Week 11 game against the Chargers fresh off a performance against the Baltimore Ravens in which he amassed 264 yards and three touchdowns despite his team's 35-34 loss.

Chase should have plenty of opportunities to produce again when he takes on the Chargers secondary on Sunday night, as he has accumulated double-digit targets in all of his last three outings against the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers on SNF?

On Sunday Night Football in Week 11, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an attempt to recover from a Week 10 disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers, who enter the contest with a 6-3 record, will try to take their winning streak to four games at SoFi Stadium.

The eagerly awaited matchup will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17. Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico will call from the booth as it airs on NBC. Melissa Stark will cover the contest from the sidelines.

Game Details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: Peacock, FuboTV

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.