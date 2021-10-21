Is Jadeveon Clowney playing tonight against the Broncos?

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is listed as questionable for the Cleveland Browns' clash against the Denver Broncos in Thursday Night Football.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/chest/knee), RT Jack Conklin (knee), LT Jedrick Wills (ankle), C JC Tretter (knee), DT Malik Jackson (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen) and LB Mack Wilson (calf) are all listed as questionable for tomorrow night. #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/chest/knee), RT Jack Conklin (knee), LT Jedrick Wills (ankle), C JC Tretter (knee), DT Malik Jackson (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen) and LB Mack Wilson (calf) are all listed as questionable for tomorrow night.

According to the Browns' official injury report, Clowney is dealing with ankle, chest and knee problems.

Clowney missed the Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers because he felt some soreness in his knee during the warmup. The Browns lost that game 47-42.

Clowney did play in last week's blowout loss, 37-14, against the Arizona Cardinals. But the heavy defeat was not the pass rusher's fault, at least according to PFF. With four tackles, four pressures and one sack, Clowney had an overall rating of 86.0. As a pass rusher, PFF gave him an 80.4 score. Against the run, he recorded a 75.7 grade, and as a tackler, PFF gave Clowney a 73.8 rating.

Sir Yacht🛥 @SirYacht_ Jadeveon Clowney has been worth every damn penny Jadeveon Clowney has been worth every damn penny

Clowney had limited participation in all three practices this week, and with his injury-prone history, Browns fans should keep a close eye on the Browns' official active and inactive list prior to Thursday night's game.

Clowney's history of injuries

The Houston Texans selected Clowney with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played only four games that year, starting just two before the Texans placed him on the injured reserve list due to a torn meniscus and a microfracture surgery on his knee.

In 2020, Clowney started and played only eight games for the Tennessee Titans because of another knee injury.

In eight seasons, the pass rusher played only one complete season (2017).

Other problems for Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and running back Nick Chubb (calf) are two of the three players who will not play on Thursday. Cornerback AJ Green (shoulder/groin) is the other.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), center JC Tretter (knee) and linebacker Mack Wilson are all considered questionable.

Conklin and Wills did not play on Sunday against the Cardinals, while Beckham spent a handful of series on the sidelines because of a shoulder injury he suffered early in the game.

Conklin and Wills also did not practice on Tuesday but were limited participants in Wednesday's walk-through. Beckham did not participate on Tuesday or Wednesday.

That is on top of the absence of running back Kareem Hunt (calf), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Due to Hunt and Chubb's absences, running back D'Ernest Johnson is expected to start.

