Is Jahmyr Gibbs playing today? Exploring Lions RB's status for the Hall of Fame game vs the Chargers

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 31, 2025 13:50 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Is Jahmyr Gibbs playing today? Exploring Lions RB's status for the Hall of Fame game vs the Chargers - Source: Imagn

Jahmyr Gibbs was a key member of the Detroit Lions' team that recorded 15 wins in the NFL regular season last year. With the team set to kick off another campaign today against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame game, fans are eager to know if their explosive running back will feature.

Gibbs will not play against the Chargers in Thursday's preseason opener, nor will any of Detroit's other key offensive starters, including Penei Sewell, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff.

The Hall of Fame game, along with other preseason contests in the NFL, generally features backups and first-year players competing for roster positions. This is to ensure that the most important players on the roster don't get injured before the regular season begins.

Gibbs and Montgomery prominently shared the backfield workload last season, and their combined efforts brought impressive results. Gibbs had a big year, recording 1,929 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns.

The 2023 first-round pick finished the 2024 season with 250 rushes for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns. In addition, he had four receiving touchdowns and 512 yards from 52 catches.

Gibbs is not expected to play much before the start of the season, but Lions fans can still get a chance to see him sparingly in their other preseason games. The Lions are scheduled to face the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8 and the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 16 before they wrap up their preseason schedule against the Houston Texans on Aug. 23.

How to watch the Lions vs. Chargers Hall of Fame Game?

The Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Hall of Fame game on Thursday night offers football fans a chance to get a taste of live football after a long break, even though the stakes are low for both competing teams.

The game, which is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, will be televised by NBC. The commentary crew consists of play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and color analyst Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark will cover the game from the sidelines.

The game is also available for streaming on platforms like Peacock, DirecTV, and FuboTV.

Game details:

Date and Time: Thursday, July 31, 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV: NBC

Live Streaming: DirecTV, FuboTV, Peacock

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

