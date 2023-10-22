Is Jahmyr Gibbs playing today vs. Ravens? Lions RB's status explored

Jahmyr Gibbs has not been seen in the Detroit Lions' last two games, but it did not matter, as they routed two NFC South teams — the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And in some bittersweet news, the rookie running back will return to action against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 22. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I'm just excited to get back out there. It felt weird missing those two games. So, I'm just happy to be back and go out there with my teammates."

"I mean, I still would be in meetings and stuff going over everything. And then practice -- when practices starts, I would run out there. After I get done running, I'm over there with the offense, probably talking with Saint or talking to Craig, D-Mo and all them," he added.

What happened to Jahmyr Gibbs?

Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions

During the final practice against the Carolina Panthers, Jahmyr Gibbs hurt his hamstring, which was serious enough to rule him out of the next two games. By that point, he had already had 179 yards on 39 carries.

But now that the 21-year-old is fully healthy again, his return may have come at the most critical time as lead rusher David Montgomery is sitting out with a rib injury he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During a Friday presser, head coach Dan Campbell said Gibbs would be expected to carry the ground game.

“Certainly, I think he’s going to need to take the load of it. We’re just going to have to see where he’s at. I’d like to say we want to be careful with him, but the reality of it is we need him, so we’ll go as far as he can take us here, trying to be as smart as we can, but he’s got to go. He’s ready," Campbell said (via NBC Sports).

Is Jahmyr Gibbs a good fantasy football pick in Week 7?

Jahmyr Gibbs catching a pass vs the Seattle Seahawks

As a rookie, Jahmyr Gibbs has not had many opportunities to showcase his first-round abilities.

So far, he has started just one game, but with David Montgomery out for the foreseeable future (rib injuries are often a major issue for running backs with their bruising playstyle), he could be a sleeper pick against a team that has been defensively inconsistent.