Is Jahmyr Gibbs playing tonight vs. Packers? Availability status of Lions RB explored

Yes, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will play against the Green Bay Packers tonight. Gibbs is not carrying any injuries from Week 3 or team training, so there's no reason why he would miss the matchup against the Packers. Furthermore, the rookie backfield threat is likely going to take the bulk of runs in the Lions' offense due to the potential unavailability of David Montgomery.

The Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he is gradually being phased into the starting job at RB. Gibbs has had a decent start to his NFL career and will be looking to continue the upper trajectory against the Packers.

Jahmyr Gibbs' scouting report

Coming into the league, Jahmyr Gibbs was viewed as a can't-miss prospect at RB. According to the NFL website, while Gibbs might not end up the engine of a Pro running game, he is more than capable of adding freshness to the offense.

Gibbs is a slasher who can pull defenses wide, and he has the wiggle ability to elude tacklers in space. However, he could see his trademark effectiveness diminished inside.

Hence, Gibbs might be better off with a more measured carry count as an RB2. Still, his versatility and pass-catching prowess will give creative play-callers an opportunity to exploit specific personnel groupings and find mismatches in space. His pro comp is New Orleans superstar Alvin Kamara.

Gibbs' strengths and weaknesses include:

Strengths:

Above average potential as a kick returner.

Hands are natural, soft, and sure.

Light, quick feet for sudden, lateral cuts.

Runs with instant acceleration and gliding strides.

Speed creates the ability to widen the field for play-callers.

Weaknesses:

Below average feel for blocking development.

Looks for cuts when the track lacks traffic.

Missing contact power to get tough yards.

How has Jahmyr Gibbs performed in 2023?

Gibbs has had a decent start to his NFL career. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum started the season behind David Montgomery on the Lions' depth chart. Coming into the league, Gibbs was viewed as an RB with the ability to catch passes and run with the ball, and the Lions have utilized his unique skill set.

In his first three NFL games, Gibbs has 31 carries for 139 rushing yards. He has also accumulated 10 catches off 13 targets for receiving yards. Gibbs will be looking forward to adding to his season stats against the Green Bay Packers tonight as he looks to consolidate the RB1 slot.