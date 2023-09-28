Is Jaire Alexander playing tonight? Packers CB’s Week 4 status explored

Jaire Alexander got off to an impressive start in the 2023 NFL season. The cornerback recorded eight tackles and two pass breakups in two games before a back injury ruled him out of the Week 3 clash against the New Orleans Saints.

Now, fans are curious to know whether Alexander will be healthy to feature in the Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Jaire Alexander injury update

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers have listed Alexander as questionable for Week 4. The cornerback didn't participate in team practice on Monday as he continued his recovery from a back injury that he sustained in Week 2.

However, Alexander was a limited participant in training on Tuesday and Wednesday. This might be good news for the Packers, who will be eager to have the player returning to action.

Will Jaire Alexander play in Week 4?

As per the latest update Alexander will not play in Week 4. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers defensive back had already reported that the CB is leaning toward being out for Thursday's game, and now he's officially out.

In Alexander's absence, either Corey Ballentine or Innis Gaines might be called up from Green Bay's practice squad.

Packers vs. Lions: TV Schedule and live stream details for Week 4 TNF

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) vs. Detroit Lions (2-1) TNF Week 4 contest will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime. Kickoff for the highly-anticipated game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV.

Game: Detriot Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Stadium: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL campaign.