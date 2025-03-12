Is Jameis Winston a free agent? 5 best landing spots for QB in 2025 NFL free agency

Jameis Winston has been in the spotlight this offseason. The quarterback is entering the free agency after one season with the Cleveland Browns, and there are questions on where Winston will play his football in the 2025 season.

On that note, here are five potential landing spots for Winston this offseason.

5 best landing spots for Jameis Winston in 2025 NFL free agency

NFL: Former Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston - Source: Imagn

#1. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers need a backup to Brock Purdy and Jameis Winston could fill that role well. San Francisco also needs to bring in a few players this offseason after a mass exodus. Winston could deputize well for Purdy and could play alongside some excellent offensive players, including George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and Christian McCaffrey.

#2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are reportedly interested in signing Winston this offseason. LA is likely to stick with Justin Herbert as its starting quarterback, but Winston can offer the team a different threat. The Chargers are another team with top offensive weapons and it could bring the best out of Winston.

#3. New York Giants

The Giants are likely to draft a quarterback this year. However, Winston could add experience to the team's QB depth in New York. The Giants are still unsure of who they will bring in to lead the offense next season and Winston is a reliable option.

#4. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins did not see the best of Tua Tagovailoa in the 2024 season. However, if the quarterback needs a push to get back to his best, Miami could sign Winston this offseason. The former Browns star will also have the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to play with if he signs for the Dolphins.

#5. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are yet to decide on a starting quarterback for next season. If Russell Wilson is likely to return and lead the offense, Winston could serve as his backup. Pittsburgh released Justin Fields, who landed with the New York Jets, and Winston can more than fill in as QB2 on the Steelers roster or even get the starting nod if Wilson is released.

