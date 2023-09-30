Is Jameson Williams still a viable fantasy football option this season?

Jameson Williams was taken by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 draft out of the University of Alabama. His rookie season wasn't all that impactful when it came to fantasy football. The 2022 season saw the wide receiver yield just 15.1 points in PPR leagues.

His biggest game was in Week 14 last season when he got 11.1 of those points. The other 4 came in Week 17 of that season. Looking at this season, he was expected to miss time, meaning his fantasy football wasn't all that high.

However, the young wideout had his six-game suspension reduced and will be eligible to play as early as Week 5. This was due to the league's change in its gambling policy.

Jameson Williams' suspension status clear, with Lions WR slated to return

Having Williams on your fantasy team was indeed a gamble for some owners given the initial suspension to draft him. Now, he can still bring some fantasy football owners some much-needed help early on this season. What's more, he's still available in most PPR leagues.

Jameson Williams is only rostered in over 30 per cent of Yahoo leagues and almost 20 per cent in ESPN leagues. If he's still out there, pick him up now before it's too late.

Williams is an early return as quarterback Jared Goff still has some offensive pieces in receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta. The addition of Williams could mean fewer target shares for both St. Brown and LaPorta. This would be good news for those who have Williams on their team.

The biggest question is that of health and whether can he play for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old suffered a torn ACL during the national championship game versus Georgia last year. In August during training camp, Jameson Williams suffered a thigh hamstring injury. Moreover, he played in just six games in his rookie season.

Where does Jameson Williams rank amongst WRs in fantasy football?

As of now, he's listed as 60th-best WR in PPR leagues for the rest of this season per FantasyPros. In terms of ADP, he's a WR55 and the 149th overall in PPR leagues. His ADP is higher than receivers Tyler Boyd, Michael Gallop, and Rondale Moore.

This means Jameson Williams is viewed by experts as having a chance to be a solid fantasy player from Week 5 and on. Once again, Williams will be a hot commodity the rest of the season as fantasy owners could use the depth moving forward at receiver.