  Is Jared Goff playing today? Exploring Lions QB's status for the Hall of Fame game vs the Chargers

Is Jared Goff playing today? Exploring Lions QB's status for the Hall of Fame game vs the Chargers

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 31, 2025 13:19 GMT
NFL: Detroit Lions Training Camp
Exploring Lions QB's status for the Hall of Fame game vs the Chargers

The NFL Hall of Fame game between Jared Goff's Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers is set for Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Lions fans are looking forward to seeing their starting quarterback return to action after his outstanding performances last season. However, they won't get the chance to see him yet as Goff won't be playing.

NFL teams rest their key starters in preseason to prevent injuries. Because of this, Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen will split the Lions' quarterback snaps as they battle it out for the No. 2 spot.

Goff has won over the Lions fans with impressive and reliable performances since joining them in 2021 in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that also saw Matthew Stafford go the other way. He was exceptional in 2024 as he guided Detroit to an incredible 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The third-year Hooker and the fifth-year Allen will be the main focus of today's game since Goff is not playing.

Hooker was selected by the Lions with a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, he has not been given enough chances to show his abilities, having played only three games so far.

Allen is playing for his fifth NFL franchise as he begins the fifth year of his professional career. He has made 19 NFL starts, most of them were in 2019 for the Carolina Panthers.

How to watch the Lions vs. Chargers Hall of Fame Game?

Thursday night's NFL Hall of Fame game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers is an opportunity for football fans to enjoy a game after a lengthy break.

NBC will broadcast the game set to begin at 8:00 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico and color analyst Cris Collinsworth make up the commentary team, while Melissa Stark will cover the game from the sidelines.

Fans may also watch the game on Peacock, DirecTV, and FuboTV if they prefer to watch it via streaming.

Game details:

Date and Time: Thursday, July 31, 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV: NBC

Live Streaming: DirecTV, FuboTV, Peacock

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
