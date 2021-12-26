Is Jared Goff playing tonight against the Falcons?

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are fresh off the heels of what many consider to be the biggest upset of the year with a 30-12 victory over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

For only the second time this season, the Lions were able to celebrate a win and in a big way. For most of the season, the Cardinals have been in the driver's seat in the NFC race.

Even the Cardinals initially had trouble admitting to the loss, but they finally came around with the help of Twitter.

The loss to the Lions, coupled with wins by a few other teams, has now pushed them back into fourth place.

As for Goff and the Lions, their excitement over Sunday's win will have to be tempered a bit as news of Jared Goff's availability came into question as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jared Goff is unlikely to play against the Detroit Lions

On Monday, just one day after the Lions' epic upset victory, quarterback Jared Goff tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed into the COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered the news about his quarterback.

"I would say highly unlikely with where we're at right now. He didn't clear [protocols] this morning, so I would say it's looking doubtful."

Despite having the virus, Goff is known to be resilient. A few weeks ago, he faced off against division rival Minnesota Vikings while battling the flu.

Here are Jared Goff's assertions earlier this week about having COVID-19 and how he currently feels:

"I'm feeling good. It's pretty much a mild cold. I'm feeling fine. I had some symptoms pop up really Sunday night after the game. Monday morning, I said, 'You know what? I might as well make sure this is good to go,' and sure enough, I was positive."

If things continue to trend this way, the Lions will look to backup quarterback Tim Boyle to start in Goff's absence.

Can the Lions survive the Falcons if Jared Goff doesn't play?

The answer to this question is yes. Despite Goff playing a great game (21 of 26 for 216 passing yards and three touchdowns), the Falcons haven't exactly played up to their billing this season with a record of 6-8.

The Lions are now playing for pride, and their dedication and "never say die" attitude are a direct reflection of head coach Dan Campbell.

Their effort, coupled with the recent momentum from last week's upset over the Cardinals, will make the Lions a tough out, even without the services of Jared Goff.

