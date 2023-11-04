Is Jaren Hall Catholic? Everything we know about Vikings QB's faith

Jaren Hall was slated to start this season as the third-string quarterback on the Minnesota Vikings roster, behind experienced Nick Mullens and Kirk Cousins, after being chosen as the 164th overall pick in the NFL draft. However, following Cousins' injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 and Mullens out injured since October, Hall will make his first NFL start in Week 9.

Let's take a closer look at Jaren Hall's religious beliefs before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hall was brought up in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from birth. The player previously claimed that his family, football, and faith had sustained him since he was a young child.

"Family, football and faith have been it," Hall told Church News. "That's how I was raised, and it's kind of the three Fs in my life. Simply put, I feel very well-balanced. For me, faith has helped me stay grounded. It's helped me stay centered. I believe it even helps me become the best football player I can be."

Expand Tweet

Since his early years, Hall has been a standout quarterback. At Maple Mountain, he graduated with 5,109 yards and 52 touchdowns before deciding to play collegiate football at BYU. His religious convictions have enabled him to maintain his modesty as he has risen through the ranks.

This humility accompanied Hall to BYU and served him well throughout the few years he had to wait to pass New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for the top slot.

As Jaren Hall prepares to start his first NFL game on Sunday, it's critical to keep in mind that his narrative is one of a youngster who dedicated his early years to football, his family and Jesus Christ, all of which had a big role in shaping him into the man and hero he is now.

Did Jaren Hall's father play in the NFL?

After playing collegiate football at BYU, Kalin Hall, the father of Jaren Hall, played in the CFL. Despite receiving approaches from various NFL organizations, including the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, he was never invited to the combine due to an injury he sustained upon graduating from college in 1993.

There was a point when Kalil said he "was a little underweight for what coaches had in mind for running backs at the time."

By today's NFL standards, Jaren Hall is also somewhat small for a quarterback, but he compensates for that with a powerful arm and exceptional elusiveness.

Upon being questioned about his son's potential contributions to the NFL, Kalil said:

"I believe he is a natural leader. He is a competitive man, quiet but strong. I believe he has an unrivaled determination to win. He is an excellent addition to any locker room, a dedicated worker, and a team player first and foremost."

Reaping a dream that began when he was only eight years old, Jaren Hall is about to get his first real chance to make an impression in the NFL.