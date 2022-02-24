Is Jarvis Landry trying to go the Odell Beckham Jr. way in forcing a move out of Cleveland?

Odell Beckham Jr. is a Super Bowl champion after leaving Cleveland and Jarvis Landry is now looking to follow in his footsteps for a better future. Or that is what it seems. Landry went on a Twitter tirade explaining his position in Cleveland. He pointed out that he gave everything to the team and threw the ball over to the Browns' court.

Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80 I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. go way back

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. were teammates at LSU before becoming partners in Cleveland.

After seeing his mate leave the organization, it seems like Jarvis Landry is planning the same and going about it in much the same way. Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out on social media after his father posted about the Cleveland Browns not using him correctly. That made his situation untenable and the Browns had to release Odell Beckham Jr. from his contract.

More The Cleveland Browns are to release Odell Beckham Jr days after a viral post by his father appeared to criticise team-mate Baker Mayfield.

Jarvis Landry has now taken to social media, knowing he is contracted to the Browns for the upcoming season, and vented his frustrations. He said that he was injured midseason and played through injuries after coming back too soon, which led to decreased production.

Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80 1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it

When others questioned his media presence, asking why he did not mention it during the season and is now doing so, he said that it was not possible for him to focus on media responsibilities as he worked to get back to full health. This is where he dragged in the Cleveland Browns as well, telling his followers that he had already informed the team about the situation.

Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80 2/3 Also my media availability didn't happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then

He further reiterated that the ball is now in the Browns' court on whether they trust him to get healthy enough to get to the level desired. He said that he feels confident enough to otherwise leave and play for championships elsewhere.

Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80 3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I'm confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.

It points to a growing pattern of Cleveland players airing their frustrations in public rather than within the organization, which begs the question of whether the Browns are able to accommodate player concerns readily. The same thing happened with Odell Beckham Jr. If the Browns desire to keep the best players playing with them, they should be able to nip such incidents in the bud.

The good news, however, for Cleveland is that Landry is still under contract and if both he and Baker Mayfield recover from their injuries and return to the form that saw them go 11-5 in the season before last, they will be serious playoff contenders again.

