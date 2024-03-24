Is Jayden Daniels faster than Lamar Jackson? 2024 NFL Draft prospect's numbers explored

Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson are dual-threat quarterbacks adept at throwing and running with the ball. Both have won the Heisman Trophy, and they'll likely be battling for All-Pro honors in the not-so-distant future.

While both Daniels and Lamar are faster than your typical quarterback, Lamar Jackson is quicker, thanks to his 4.34-second 40-yard dash time at Louisville's "Speed Day.”

On the other hand, Daniels reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds during his stint at Arizona State University. He was the team's starting quarterback early in college before joining the LSU Tigers. Hence, Jackson will defeat his fellow Heisman Trophy winner in this speed battle.

Jayden Daniels' draft profile in the spotlight

Jayden Daniels was phenomenal in his collegiate football career. He was a vital part of an LSU team that kept the wins coming even after Joe Burrow joined the NFL.

Daniels led the LSU Tigers with a rich blend of accurate throwing and precise running. Scouts noted that Daniels possessed solid passing over the first two levels and an intricate understanding of zone coverage.

However, the same scouts pointed out that he could improve his ability to throw deep to quick receivers while on the run. His stature could also be better for the professional game, but there's still time to add some muscle to his frame.

Where could Jayden Daniels land in the 2024 NFL Draft?

According to the Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator, Daniels will be drafted by the Washington Commanders as the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Commanders have already traded away their starting QB for last season, with Sam Howell being shipped off to the Seattle Seahawks. Thus, Daniels will be tasked with beating Marcus Mariota to the starting job and getting the Commanders rebuild on the right track.

Jayden Daniels in the Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

Furthermore, most betting sites have Daniels going to the Commanders, Caleb Williams joining the Chicago Bears and Drake Maye going to the New England Patriots. All three teams had disappointing seasons in 2023, and they will hope that their rookie quarterbacks will be the catalyst for improvement in the upcoming NFL season.