Is Jayden Daniels playing tonight? Commanders QB's status explored for preseason opener vs Patriots

The Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, practiced together with the New England Patriots on Wednesday and will now play their first preseason game against them on Friday.However, Daniels and the other starters for Washington will watch the game from the bench, which is not a surprise, given that NFL teams often give their starters little to no playing time in preseason games.Coach Dan Quinn has decided to keep his key players out this time in an attempt to be cautious early in the preseason. This decision makes sense given that the Commanders are putting the health of their first-team players first.This could mean that these players will play in the team's next two preseason games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but the coach didn't give any certainty.Quinn has stated clearly that fans should only expect to see players hoping to move up the depth chart or make the 53-man roster on Friday.Marcus Mariota is also not expected to play for Washington tonight due to a lower leg strain, so Sam Hartman and Josh Johnson, two QB3 competitors, will share the snaps against the Patriots.As for the Patriots, coach Mike Vrabel didn't specify how many of his expected starters will take the field on Friday. However, it's expected that each one of Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge will get some reps at quarterback at different times in the game.How to watch the Commanders' preseason Week 1 game against the Patriots on FridayThe Washington Commanders will open their preseason account for the 2025 season on Friday night against the New England Patriots. While the Commanders have declared they won't play their starters, there is still a lot to look forward to in the game for both sides.The game will broadcast on the local CBS partners in Boston (WBZ-TV) and Washington (WUSA9) on Friday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chick Hernandez (play-by-play commentator), Brian Mitchell (color analyst), and Bryan Colbert Jr. (sideline reporter) will call the game.Fans who want to watch the game outside Boston and DC can do so via streaming. FuboTV, which provides cable-free access to more than 100 major live TV and sports channels, including ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, will broadcast the Commanders-Patriots game.Game details:Date and Time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 8Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsTV: WBZ-TV (Boston), WUSA9 (Washington D.C.)Announcers: Chick Hernandez (play-by-play), Brian Mitchell (color analyst), Brian Colbert Jr. (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: FuboTV