  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Jayden Daniels playing tonight? Commanders QB's status explored for preseason opener vs Patriots

Is Jayden Daniels playing tonight? Commanders QB's status explored for preseason opener vs Patriots

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:07 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Is Jayden Daniels playing tonight? Commanders QB's status explored for preseason opener vs Patriots - Source: Imagn

The Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, practiced together with the New England Patriots on Wednesday and will now play their first preseason game against them on Friday.

Ad

However, Daniels and the other starters for Washington will watch the game from the bench, which is not a surprise, given that NFL teams often give their starters little to no playing time in preseason games.

Coach Dan Quinn has decided to keep his key players out this time in an attempt to be cautious early in the preseason. This decision makes sense given that the Commanders are putting the health of their first-team players first.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This could mean that these players will play in the team's next two preseason games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but the coach didn't give any certainty.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Quinn has stated clearly that fans should only expect to see players hoping to move up the depth chart or make the 53-man roster on Friday.

Marcus Mariota is also not expected to play for Washington tonight due to a lower leg strain, so Sam Hartman and Josh Johnson, two QB3 competitors, will share the snaps against the Patriots.

Ad

As for the Patriots, coach Mike Vrabel didn't specify how many of his expected starters will take the field on Friday. However, it's expected that each one of Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge will get some reps at quarterback at different times in the game.

Ad

How to watch the Commanders' preseason Week 1 game against the Patriots on Friday

The Washington Commanders will open their preseason account for the 2025 season on Friday night against the New England Patriots. While the Commanders have declared they won't play their starters, there is still a lot to look forward to in the game for both sides.

The game will broadcast on the local CBS partners in Boston (WBZ-TV) and Washington (WUSA9) on Friday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chick Hernandez (play-by-play commentator), Brian Mitchell (color analyst), and Bryan Colbert Jr. (sideline reporter) will call the game.

Ad

Fans who want to watch the game outside Boston and DC can do so via streaming. FuboTV, which provides cable-free access to more than 100 major live TV and sports channels, including ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, will broadcast the Commanders-Patriots game.

Game details:

Date and Time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 8

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: WBZ-TV (Boston), WUSA9 (Washington D.C.)

Announcers: Chick Hernandez (play-by-play), Brian Mitchell (color analyst), Brian Colbert Jr. (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications