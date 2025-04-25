Is Jayden Higgins related to Tee Higgins? Exploring family background of Texans WR

Jayden Higgins is a Houston Texan, having been drafted by the reigning AFC South champions in second pick of the second round on Friday. He is expected to add depth to a wide receiver corps that has received a couple of major blows in Stefon Diggs' departure and Tank Dell's knee injury.

His surname should be familiar to most NFL fans, as it is also borne by the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee, who played a key part in the AFC North franchise's return to title contention in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. That has led some to think: are these two related?

Are Texans WR Jayden Higgins and Bengals WR Tee Higgins related?

The two are not related, although one may have immediately guessed it by their skin tone.

Jayden Higgins' parents are Moses Higgins and Holly Poole. He has two sisters, Jade and Angelina. Other than that Moses is a Miami-based self-employed entrepreneur, no other information about them has been made public.

Interestingly enough, he and Tee Higgins share a trait. Both are 6'4", 219-lb. playmakers who each hit at least 1,000 yards in the college season before they turned pro (1,183 at Iowa State and 1,167 at Clemson, respectively).

