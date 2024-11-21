Is Jaylen Warren playing tonight? Steelers RB's status for Week 12 TNF showdown vs. Browns

Jaylen Warren has been in the news for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers running back has transformed into an important player for the team and is contributing as a wideout as well.

Now, fans are curious to learn whether Warren is playing against the Browns on Thursday night.

Is Steelers RB Jaylen Warren playing tonight vs. Browns?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren - Source: Getty

Barring any late injury or setback, Jaylen Warren will play against the Browns on Thursday. The Steelers listed the running back as active on their roster, and he will play in Week 12.

Trending

Warren's name was also not on the Steelers' injury report during the week. He took part in full practice sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although Warren was dealing with a back injury last week, he seems to have recovered from the problem. He even played for Pittsburgh in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Warren is in his third season with the Steelers. The team signed him after going undrafted in 2022.

Last season, Warren racked up 784 yards and scored five touchdowns on 149 carries. He also added 370 yards on 61 receptions.

How has Steelers RB Jaylen Warren performed this season?

Warren has played eight games for the Steelers this season. He has recorded 258 yards on 64 carries and 123 yards on 18 receptions. The running back has yet to score a touchdown.

The Steelers expect Warren to play another important role when they travel to face Cleveland in Week 12.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Browns vs. Steelers game, where you can watch Warren in action:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channels: N/A

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Venue: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.