Is Jaylen Warren playing this week? Exploring Steelers RB's status for Week 11 clash

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to host the Baltimore Ravens at the Acrisure Stadium on Sunday in a game for the top spot in the AFC North standings. The battle between the two arch-rivals will largely be played on the ground as both deploy a run-heavy offensive style.

The Steelers and Ravens also excel at thwarting their opponents' rushing units. Pittsburgh has given up only 87.1 rushing yards on average, which is the fourth-lowest in the NFL this season, while Baltimore boasts the best rush defense in the league, giving up only 73 yards per game.

Given how exceptional both teams are at stopping the run, they would've hoped to go into this game with their running back unit at full strength. While the Ravens have their entire arsenal available, the Steelers are sweating over Jaylen Warren's health, who has been listed as questionable.

Will Jaylen Warren play vs. Ravens in Week 11

The 26-year-old has been listed as questionable on the Steelers' injury report ahead of their game on Sunday against the Ravens. Warren is nursing a back injury and did not participate in practice on Thursday.

He was a limited participant on Friday, suggesting there's hope that he'll play. The running back will undergo a fitness test on Sunday morning and if the athletic staff gives him the green light, he'll suit up.

Warren, Pittsburgh's second-choice running back behind Najee Harris, has been a terrific deputy. He has rushed for 217 yards on only 55 carries, averaging 3.95 yards. The Steelers have yet to lose a game in which he has played and have lost both matches he missed, highlighting how critical he is to the team.

Warren's absence would put immense pressure on Harris to carry the ground game on his shoulders, which would be an arduous chore against the best rush defense in the league.

Veteran Cordarrelle Patterson will be Harris' interim deputy if Warren isn't good to go. The 33-year-old has 19 carries for 106 yards this season, suggesting he could do a serviceable job if needed. However, the Steelers would prefer their backup running back to pass the fitness test and play on Sunday against the Ravens.

