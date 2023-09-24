Is Jerry Jeudy playing today vs. Dolphins? Broncos WR's status explored

Jerry Jeudy was not active in Week 1 for the Denver Broncos. He returned to middling success last week in a 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders. The injury concern is there with him, especially after he only caught 25 of the team's 277 passing yards. Is he going to be playing on Sunday?

Is Jerry Jeudy going to play today?

Jerry Jeudy is expected to play today against the undefeated Miami Dolphins. The wide receiver is not injured and does not have a designation as of Sunday. Barring something unforeseen in the build-up to the game, Jeudy will be active.

Jerry Jeudy is active today

The Broncos need all hands on deck. They've had a much better start to the season than the previous year, especially for Russell Wilson. The Sean Payton hire seems to have helped him, but they are still 0-2.

In a division with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, that can be tough to come back from. They need to turn things around and quickly, and Jeudy will go a long way towards that goal.

Jerry Jeudy fantasy outlook

If the Broncos passing attack is as good as it seems in the early going, then Jeudy will be a lot better than his 5.5 points from last week suggests. He's a great wide receiver who probably won't score that low again.

ESPN is predicting Jeudy to get back on track with sabout four catches for 70 yards and roughly 13.1 PPR points. It wouldn't be a spectacular day, but it would be good to see him get back on track.

The Dolphins don't have a great secondary, as they've allowed the Chargers pass-catchers and the New England Patriots pass catchers to do pretty well in the first two weeks.

Since Jeudy is healthy and has a game under the new regime under his belt, he's probably a safe start. A bust like last week would be a surprise, though Marvin Mims Jr. has become the go-to pass catcher for Wilson in this offense.

That situation, the WR hierarchy, is worth monitoring, but he's probably a good start from here on out. His outlook is good as long as he can stay healthy, which he has thus far.