Is Jerry Jeudy Playing Tonight? Browns WR's status revealed for Week 12 TNF duel vs. Steelers 

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season will kick off with an AFC North divisional clash between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

The two teams are on the opposite end of the form spectrum. The Browns are 2-8 and have little to no hope of earning a playoff spot, while the Steelers are 8-2 and surging ahead, hoping to claim the top spot in the AFC standings.

Cleveland still has a minuscule chance of making it to the playoffs, but they'll have to run the table and win their remaining seven games. As improbable as that sounds, a win over the Steelers could reignite some belief.

However, stars like Jerry Jeudy will have to be at their best on Thursday night and shake off any injury concerns.

Jerry Jeudy Injury Update: Will Browns WR play in Week 12?

The wide receiver's name popped up on the Browns' injury report for the game against Pittsburgh, prompting doubts about his availability for their Thursday Night Football duel against the arch-rivals.

Jeudy is reportedly dealing with a knee issue, however, he was a full participant in practice on all three days leading up to the game, suggesting he'll suit up and play barring any setbacks before kickoff.

How has Browns WR Derrick Henry performed this season?

Jeudy hasn't had the kind of impact he'd have hoped for in his debut season in Cleveland. In his first nine games for the Browns, the wide receiver caught only 33 passes for 418 yards and one touchdown.

But in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints, he finally had a performance to be proud of. Jeudy finished the game with six catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, his most prolific game as a Brown by some distance.

However, Jeudy's efforts went to waste as the Saints thrashed Cleveland 35-14. Regardless, the Browns will hope that the performance against New Orleans serves as a launchpad for the wide receiver and he finishes the season strong.

For Cleveland to score an upset win over Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football, they'll need a massive performance from quarterback Jameis Winston and the offense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will hope that Jeudy can be as big a factor in the game as he was against the Saints last Sunday.

