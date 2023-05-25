Is Jimmy Garoppolo injured again? Raiders QB misses OTAs with major surgery

Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and expectations are high for the quarterback. But, fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see Garoppolo in black and silver.

The quarterback didn't take the field with his team this week during OTAs. While it's not a big deal for a player to miss these offseason practices, it could be concerning for the quarterback. The 31-year-old quarterback broke his foot last year while playing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was asked about his quarterback's absence. He said that he wouldn't get into specific details about if the quarterback underwent surgery for his foot this offseason.

"When asked whether Garoppolo has had offseason surgery, McDaniels declined to get into specifics. He added that the #Raiders haven't been surprised by anything when it comes to his delayed practice debut with the team."

"When asked whether Garoppolo has had offseason surgery, McDaniels declined to get into specifics. He added that the #Raiders haven't been surprised by anything when it comes to his delayed practice debut with the team."

McDaniels went on to say that he and the Raiders coaching staff aren't surprised by anything that is happening with the quarterback's recovery. Essentially confirming that they expected him to miss OTA's this week due to the foot injury.

Last season when the injury occurred, he didn't undergo surgery as he hoped it would heal on its own. The 49ers were also trying to win their way into the Super Bowl and hoped he could return for that run.

Garoppolo ended up not playing for the 49ers again in 2022. And, rumors have swirled that he decided to undergo the surgery after signing with the Raiders. But, the team hasn't confirmed or denied that.

How much is Jimmy Garoppolo's contract worth?

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after nearly six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback was originally drafted by the New England Patriots, but was traded after three seasons as the backup.

Finally getting the opportunity to become a starting quarterback, he ran with the opportunity, and even led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2019 NFL season. The 49ers ended up losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance which essentially put the veteran out of a job in 2022. But, an early season injury for Lance gave him yet another opportunity. While he too would end up injured, it did add to his resume and made him one of the most eligible free-agent quarterbacks.

In March 2023, Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $67.5 million.

