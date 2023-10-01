Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing today vs. Chargers? Raiders QB's status explored

Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for the Raiders in their game against the Chargers today. It had previously emerged that he had been put in the concussion protocol after last week's defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he was not taken off the field, he was under evaluation and was limited in practice coming into Thursday and Friday.

He has finally failed to clear the protocal and will not be traveling to Los Angeles. He is confirmed out for the game.

Who will start for the Raiders in Jimmy Garoppolo's absence?

With Jimmy Garoppolo out, the quarterbacks next on the depth chart are Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell. While Hoyer is a veteran, O'Connell is a rookie taken in the fourth round. While Hoyer might be a safer pair of hands given his experience, there is a chance they might take a shot with Aidan O'Connell.

The rookie's performance in the preseason was very good. He completed 43 of 62 passes for 482 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions across three games. Brian Hoyer, meanwhile, comes from the New England Patriots background, which is what Josh McDaniels favors given his own connections. He got rid of Derek Carr last season and installed Jarrett Stidham, who was more familiar with the Patriots style of play.

Stidham, of course, is now with the Denver Broncos sitting behind Russell Wilson. He might have got another opportunity here had he stayed back. But, as it stands, it could be either O'Connell or Hoyer. The head coach could either want to take the risk with a rookie and potentially unearth a gem or play it safe with a veteran quarterback who knows his system.

How much will the Raiders miss Jimmy Garoppolo against the Chargers?

Jimmy Garoppolo was widely criticized after the match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had three interceptions on the night and arguably cost them the game. However, if he was suffering from concussion, it explains why he had an uneven performance. Even more importantly, it becomes a question why he was not taken out earlier during the game.

Despite his performance, having Jimmy Garoppolo available for the game against the Chargers would have been better for the Raiders. As the starting quarterback, he is expected to have more command over the offense than the backups.

He also has a good record against the Chargers, albeit from a very small sample size. He has played once against them when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and won the game. He had a completion percentage of 67.9 and a quarterback rating of 94.3. He did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions in that game.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers?

NFL fans can follow the Las Vegas Raiders at the Los Angeles Chargers based on below details:

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

The Los Angeles Chargers are the favorite in this game and were so even with Jimmy Garoppolo. They have the second-best offense in the league in terms of total yards at 416.7 per game, behind only the Miami Dolphins. With their starting quarterback out, much will depend on the Las Vegas Raiders defense and if they contain Justin Herbert and company.

The historical matchup over the last five years has yielded five wins apiece for both teams. However, with both teams sitting at a 1-2 record and the Kansas City Chiefs already looking at pulling away, neither franchise can afford a loss at this juncture. Even at an early stage in the season, this looks like a crucial game. And the Raiders will have to navigate without their starting quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo.