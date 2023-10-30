Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing tonight? Latest update on Raiders QB's injury for MNF Week 8 vs Lions

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is good to go for the team's road game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, head coach Josh McDaniels said during Saturday's media briefing ahead of Monday Night Football. The QB does not have a classification on the injury report.

Garoppolo participated fully in Saturday's practice and didn't skip any practice last week leading up to Monday.

Garoppolo's season has not gone well despite totaling 1,079 throwing yards and 100 completions out of 147 attempts. He has seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. In addition, he has 18 rushes for 27 yards with a 5.4 average per game.

Jimmy G is now looking to give the offense some much-needed lift after missing one week due to a back injury, which resulted in a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: What happened to Raiders QB?

In Week 6, at Allegiant Stadium, Jimmy Garoppolo sustained an injury during the second quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots. The team suspected that there was internal damage, so after crashing into the turf, the quarterback was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital to undergo examinations and scans.

Although the injury was not as severe as first thought, it did cause Jimmy Garoppolo to miss his second game of the 2023 season, which was against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

In Week 4, Las Vegas lost 24-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the former San Francisco 49ers QB was also absent for that game. Aidan O'Connell, a rookie quarterback, played in Garoppolo's place.

Jimmy Garoppolo made 14 of his 22 throws for 162 yards, one interception and a touchdown against the Patriots.

How to watch Raiders vs Lions on Monday Night Football

The Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game's play-by-play duties will be handled by Joe Buck, and the analysis will be handled by Troy Aikman. During the game, Lisa Salters will provide coverage from the sidelines.

Fans can also watch the game on popular streaming services such as NFL+, SlingTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV stream, FuboTV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Here's all the details you need to watch the Monday Night Football game:

Date and Time: Monday, Oct. 30, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Ford Field, Detroit

TV: ABC and ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Live stream: ESPN+, YouTubeTV, NFL+, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)