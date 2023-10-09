Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing tonight? Update on Raiders QB for Week 5 MNF vs Packers 

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, was reported to be out of the concussion protocol last week Friday. However, he is set to take the field when the Raiders welcome the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night.

Since Josh McDaniels, the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, stated last week that Jimmy Garoppolo was already in the latter phases of the standard concussion procedure, the news shouldn't come as a surprise.

The former quarterback of the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, who had an unimpressive six interceptions in his first three games with the the Raiders, was absent from last week's 24-17 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What happened to Jimmy Garoppolo?

Jimmy Garoppolo took a hit but managed to finish the game when the Raiders faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 on September 23. After that, the 31-year-old was examined for a possible concussion, and he was then added to the concussion protocol.

The offseason signing by the Las Vegas Raiders made a brief appearance in practice last week on Thursday and Friday, but ended up unable to pass protocol and was left out from the contest with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The star quarterback has completed passes for 709 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions in three games this season.

In Week 4's defeat against the Chargers last week, Aidan O'Connell, a rookie, took Jimmy Garoppolo's position unexpectedly over Brian Hoyer. In his 39 pass attempts, he completed 24 of them for 238 yards and zero touchdowns, along with one interception.

How to watch Packers vs Raiders: TV schedule, live stream details and more

On Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium, the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are anticipated to enter this one with greater desire because they both suffered losses in their last games.

Davante Adams, a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, will have the opportunity to play against his former team in this contest for the first time since he departed Green Bay in 2022.

ESPN and ABC will both broadcast the game. Since you can watch almost all other NFL regular season and postseason games this season with an NFL+, FuboTV, or Sling TV subscription, among others, live TV streaming is the most economical option for fans without cable to watch the Packers vs. Raiders game.

The complete information needed to access the Monday Night Football game is provided below.

Date and Time: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ABC and ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters

Live stream: NFL+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)