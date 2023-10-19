Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing this week? Raiders QB’s status explored for Week 7

Jimmy Garoppolo joined the Las Vegas Raiders this year to replace Derek Carr, who departed for the New Orleans Saints.

While Garoppolo brings a history of winning with him, he also comes with an alarming injury history. Those issues apparently followed him to his new team as he's set to miss his second game in jutst seven weeks due to two separate injuries.

Garoppolo missed his first game this season in Week 4 with a concussion and has now officially been ruled out for Week 7 with a back injury. The Raiders will once again need to come up with an alternate plan for their quarterback this week.

What happened to Jimmy Garoppolo?

Garoppolo injury

During the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 victory against the New England Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury and was unable to return.

The injury occurred late in the first half of the game when the quarterback was hit while dropping back for a passing attempt. He was evaluated by the medical staff before quickly being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Coach Josh McDaniels provided an encouraging update on Garoppolo's potential availability following the game. However, the veteran will not be able to play in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.

Garoppolo did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before the official announcement stating that he will miss at least one game arrived.

At least for now, a trip to the injured reserve list doesn't appear likely. He seems to have avoided a lengthy absence, but that could potentially change as more information on the severity of the injury is made available.

Who will replace Jimmy Garoppolo?

Raiders QBs

It's unclear at this point who the Las Vegas Raiders will choose to replace Jimmy Garoppolo for their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.

Both of their backup quarterbacks have received playing time this year in his absence. Brian Hoyer replaced him in Week 6 when he suffered his back injury. However, it was Aidan O'Connell who was named the starter when Garoppolo missed Week 4 with a concussion.

O'Connell was uninspiring in the first start of his rookie season, throwing for just 238 yards and an interception in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Hoyer recorded 102 yards in the second half in the Raiders' victory against the Patriots, but has been a career back-up for a reason.

For what it's worth, the Bears will also be starting a backup quarterback in Tyson Bagent after Justin Fields was ruled out with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Expect the Raiders to make an official announcement on their starter this week in the coming days. All we know is that it won't be Jimmy Garoppolo.