Is Joe Burrow playing today? Bengals QB’s Week 17 status explored 

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. They will be without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who's dealing with a wrist injury. In his absence, Jake Browning will continue as the starting quarterback.

The Bengals are 8-7 coming into this game with the Chiefs and are still in the race to the playoffs. Without Burrow, it will be tough to get a result at the Arrowhead Stadium, as the defending Super Bowl champions will be locked in to get back on track ahead of the playoffs.

When the schedule for this season was released, everyone looked forward to this game, as Burrow and Patrick Mahomes would have faced each other. Unfortunately, the Bengals quarterback has dealt with multiple injuries this season and remains sidelined.

Joe Burrow injury update: When will Bengals QB return to action?

Joe Burrow: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow underwent a season-ending wrist surgery in November. He's expected to be ready for the next season and will be able to participate in the OTAs.

The Bengals quarterback played only 10 games this season, throwing for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Burrow started the season with a lingering calf injury, which impacted his play on the field. Once he was healthy, the former LSU star looked like himself, and the team began to play well. Unfortunately, he suffered a wrist injury in the Week 11' game against the Baltimore Ravens and had to undergo surgery.

In his absence, Jake Browning has looked pretty good for the most part. However, in his last game, Browning threw three interceptions. Bengals fans will hope that he has a better performance against the Chiefs in Week 17.