Is Joe Burrow playing today? Exploring Bengals QB's status for preseason opener vs Eagles

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 07, 2025 14:10 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals teammates arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening ahead of their first preseason game against the Eagles on Thursday.

Earlier this week, head coach Zac Taylor stated that Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and the other fit starters will all take part in the team's preseason opener against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Taylor outlined the plan, which calls for Burrow and other key pieces to play multiple series, probably for the duration of the game's first quarter.

"We don't have this targeted as the biggest play time for our guys," Taylor said. "We really picked Washington to be more of that. Another thing I hate to put in stone is that a couple of series, several series is what we'll give those starters."
The Bengals have typically had a difficult start to the regular season under Taylor; they have gone 0–2 in the last three seasons. They also lost each of their first three games last year and went 4-8 before winning five consecutive to finish the season.

They want to start the new season as strong as possible, and they think that giving their top players more preseason practice will help them do so. The head coach has also hinted that Joe Burrow will see additional preseason action in Cincinnati's game against the Commanders in Washington on August 18.

As for Cincinnati's opponent on Thursday night, the Eagles are expected to rest most of their starters for their preseason opener.

Burrow has only played in two preseason games in his six NFL seasons. The Bengals have previously rested their top quarterback in preseason games due to injuries or to avoid risk. He did, however, take 13 snaps in the preseason opener last year and three in the last preseason game in 2021.

Joe Burrow already talked about the advantages of appearing in the preseason at training camp, stating that it could help him and other starters hone specific skills ahead of the season.

How to watch Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the preseason opener vs. the Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Eagles on Thursday night at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. NFL Network and NBC10 in Philadelphia will broadcast the Eagles vs. Bengals game, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ross Tucker will be the game's color analyst, and Scott Graham will provide play-by-play commentary. The sideline reporter will be Dave Spadaro.

Game details

Date and Time: Thursday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NFL Network, NBC10 (Philadelphia)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Broadcasters: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Dave Spadaro (sideline reporter)

Habib Timileyin

Edited by John Maxwell
