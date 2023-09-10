Is Joe Burrow playing today vs. Browns? Bengals QB's status explored

Much of Bengals' hope this season resides with Joe Burrow as they take on the Browns in their season opener. The quarterback has led them to back-to-back AFC Championships in previous years, breaking their playoff win drought in the process. He was rewarded with a five-year $275 million deal this week for his efforts, which makes him the highest-paid player, of all time, in the NFL.

However, earlier in the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals had to worry about the fitness of their quarterback. He strained his calf and had to miss practice, putting his chances of starting the season in jeopardy. Joe Burrow's involvement is crucial in an AFC that is loaded with great teams and quarterbacks.

In the AFC North itself, the division is loaded with strong teams that they need to overcome to reach the playoffs.

The Steelers are perennial winners under Mike Tomlin. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson, with his own new contract, and Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns will have a full season with Deshaun Watson for the first time.

In such a situation, his availability for the first game of the season becomes crucial, given they will take part in a divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns. We explore if Joe Burrow will take to the field in Week 1 today.

Will Joe Burrow play against Browns in Week 1?

As mentioned before, the issue with Joe Burrow was the calf strain he picked up in the offseason. But head coach Zac Taylor has confirmed that the quarterback is good to go in the season opener. Although he was mentioned on the injury report, he took part in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The last of those sessions was in full pads, showing that he is ready to put his body on the line.

Head coach Zac Taylor said that based on the inputs from the quarterback, they feel he is healthy enough to start. He said,

“... we’ve had these conversations over the last couple of weeks where you got to be honest, you know, it’s all season. And if you’re not ready to go, then let’s not do this. But the feedback’s always been ready to go. So that’s that’s where we’re at. What he wants to share beyond that, it’s is up to him as a game goes.”

He also indicated that they will be trying to win the game against the Cleveland Browns and not limit Joe Burrow in any way, or talk about the injury he had six weeks ago. The head coach added,

“We talk way more about Cleveland than we talk about any of this (injury), I think it’s on y’all’s minds. But for us, it’s focusing on the game plan, and those are 99.9 percent of our conversations... You’ve got to let him (Joe Burrow) go. You just gotta go play the game.”

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals?

The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals today in a mouth-watering AFC North clash. Deshaun Watson would be looking to remove focus from his off-field drama on to to the field. Joe Burrow will want to prove that they are still the top dogs in the division and that his injury is a thing of the past. You can see all the action as follows:

Game Day: September 10, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Online on NFL+

It promises to be a fiery match that sets the tone in a competitive division. Last season, both the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens made it to the playoffs, before meeting again in the postseason. The AFC North is arguably even stronger now and it should be a treat.