Is Joe Burrow playing today vs. Ravens? Bengals QB's status explored

Joe Burrow had a game to forget in the Bengals' season opener against the Cleveland Browns. He threw for just 82 yards, his completion percentage was a mere 45.2 percent and he ended up with a passer rating of 52.2,

It was as bad a performance that one could put up and it was especially glaring as he is the highest-paid player in league history. Finally, he was put out of his misery with four minutes remaining in that game as the Bengals gave up on the game they ultimately lost 24-3.

However, his withdrawal could also been seen in the context of the calf injury he suffered in the offseason. The lingering effects of that could still be a factor. It brings up the important question if the Bengals quarterback will start against their divisional rivals, the Balitmore Ravens, in the game today.

Joe Burrow's status explored for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

Calf injuries can often be precursors to bigger injuries. Just ask Aaron Rodgers, who also suffered a calf strain during the offseason, returned in the opening week against the Buffalo Bills for the New York Jets and tore his Achilles. It ended his season and that is the last thing any Bengals fans will want for their quarterback.

Joe Burrow was listed on the injury report this week going into the game against the Baltimore Ravens. His calf looks to be something that is garnering attention still. However, it is noted that he took part in full practice on all three days and is expected to start the game.

Given they are playing at home, this is the Bengals' chance to get their season back on track after theirs dispiriting loss to the Cleveland Browns. They will expect their franchise quarterback to leave his imprint on the game.

Baltimore Ravens becoming a familiar foe for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals will play their second straight game against an AFC North opponent. They will be hoping that they have more to crow about come the end of the game. As divisional rivals, they meet twice a season, so there is a familiarity. However, last season the two teams met in the playoffs in the Wild Card round as well with Joe Burrow and company emerging victorious.

The AFC North is packed this year with perennial winners Pittsburgh Steelers, Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns and Lamar Jackson-steered Baltimore Ravens. Joe Burrow will know that the Bengals have no margin of error against teams from their division if they are to make the playoffs again.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens?

The AFC North divisional clash should make for mouth-watering viewing. Here is where our readers can watch Joe Burrow's exploits against Odell Beckham Jr. and company.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Matt Ryan (analyst) will call the game.

Streaming is available on NFL+, Paramount+ and FuboTV. Fans outside the home markets can also watch on an NFL Sunday Ticket package.

On radio, WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7) will broadcast it in Cincinnati. Baltimore residents have options of 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, and ESPN 630 AM.