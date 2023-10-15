Is Joe Burrow playing today vs Seahawks? Bengals QB's status explored

Joe Burrow's calf continues to cause consternation among Bengals fans as the Seahawks line up as their next opponents. Their franchise quarterback, who became the highest-paid player in NFL history, has flattered to deceive this season.

The Bengals are 2-3 this season and will need to be at their best to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, who are 3-1 this season. Unluckily for Joe Burrow, the NFC team is coming into this matchup after their bye week and should be fully rested. They also put up double digit sacks in their last game against the New York Giants.

While the Bengals quarterback will get a breather next week, it will be a concern for everyone in Cincinnati that they will be playing such a ferocious team when their star player still might not be at a hundred percent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Burrow's status explored for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The good news for Joe Burrow fans are twofold. Firstly, he was not on the injury report for this week's game, which means he was fully available in practice and not feeling any after-effects of the calf injury that slowed him down at the beginning of the season. That means he is primed to start this game.

The second piece of good news is that the quarterback seems to have rediscovered his form. In their last week's win against the Arizona Cardinals, he threw for 317 yards. He had a completion percentage of 78.3 percent after completing 36 of his 46 passing attempts. He accounted for three touchdowns and one interception and had a passer rating of 108.1.

Expand Tweet

It was by far his best performance this season. He had not reached three digits in passer rating before that. In every other game, his pass completion rate was below 70 percent. His three touchdowns were more than the two he had scored in the previous three games combined.

So, Cincinnati fans will be hoping that Joe Burrow has now left the worrying phase behind this season and can get back to the form that saw him take tbe Bengals to two consecutive AFC Championship game appearances and one Super Bowl visit. Granted that the last win was against the Arizona Cardinals, who are not the strongest team in the league but it was still a great performance.

Now, his supporters will hope that he can replicate the same form against another NFC West team in the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks a new foe for the Cincinnati Bengals QB

Recently, Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback under 30 to defeat every other team he has played. Joe Burrow will hope to match him soon and he could start that by defeating the Seattle Seahawks. The Cincinnati star has never faced Pete Carroll's team and it should be a fascinating game.

Expand Tweet

Based on the last two seasons, and given that they play the match at home, the Bengals should have been favorites. But this season the script has fliped and the Seahawks come into the match as the team that people expect to win. Joe Burrow would hope to have something to say about that when the final score is recorded today.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks?

For details about how to watch this heavyweight matchup, see the details below.

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV

The game will also be available on radio on the Seahawks Radio Network, with the flagship stations being Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM.

For in-market Cincinnati listeners, they can choose Bengals Radio Network on WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM.(102.7) Bengals Radio (ESPN1530, 102.7 FM WEBN, 700WLW), Sirius XM, and ESPN.