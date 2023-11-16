Is Joe Burrow playing tonight? Bengals fans fretting over $275,000,000 QB

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is one of the in-form quarterbacks in the NFL. The LSU alum has led the Bengals to four wins in five games, and he is a key part of the team's perennial postseason pushes. Burrow has been just as efficient in 2023 as he attempts to guide his team to yet another postseason berth.

Ahead of the Bengals' Week 11 matchup against the Ravens, Joe Burrow is set to start the game, barring any unforeseen events. Joe Burrow has recovered sufficiently from the calf injury that plagued his early season form, and he has recaptured his Pro Bowl form in the past few weeks.

Why are Bengals fans worried about a possible Joe Burrow injury?

In a baffling move, the Cincinnati Bengals posted and swiftly deleted a video on their Instagram account, worrying Bengals' fans about the status of their $275,000,000 superstar quarterback.

The footage showcases Joe Burrow wearing some form of protective sleeve on his right hand, fuelling speculations around the league on his fitness for the Thursday Night Football game.

That was surprising, as Joe Burrow was not listed on the injury report ahead of the Ravens' game. Thus, the now-deleted Instagram video unfortunately sparked questions about the nature of the undisclosed injury. The fans are justified in worrying about the status of their franchise star, as the team's success largely falls on his shoulders.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report for Week 11 TNF

According to the Cincinnati Bengals' website, there are 10 players on the injury report ahead of their divisional game against the Ravens. Of these 10, three have been formally ruled out of action, while one is currently listed as questionable. Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas are out with injuries, as well as defensive end Sam Hubbard. Another wideout, Charlie Jones, is currently listed as questionable due to a thumb issue that has plagued him in recent weeks.

On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens have eight first-team players listed on the injury report. Interestingly, none of the players have designations, so we won't know those formally ruled out until the game itself. However, we wonder if the likes of Devin Duvernay, Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley and Trenton Simpson would play. The reason is that none of the four participated in the last training session before the Thursday Night Football matchup.

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will face off for the second time in the 2023 NFL season. Both teams come into the game with a point to prove, and it promises to be a feisty affair.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be eager to avenge their Week 2 loss against the Ravens in Week 11. Bengals fans have stated this week that their team was injury-ravaged in the first fixture this season, but there are little excuses tonight. Moreover, the Bengals would love to lay down a marker and tell the league that last week's loss against the Houston Texans was an anomaly.

On the other hand, the Ravens will be eager to show the rest of the league that they're the new top team in their division. Lamar Jackson and Co. have certainly heard the mumbles about winning in Week 2 against an understaffed Bengals team. They will love to correct that notion with a resounding win at home on TNF.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: November 16th, 2023

Livestream: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio