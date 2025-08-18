Is Joe Burrow playing tonight vs. the Commanders? Exploring Bengals QB's status for preseason Week 2 game 

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' first-team offense accumulated two touchdowns in the first 13 minutes of the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.Bengals coach Zac Taylor intends to start Burrow and his other starters again when they face the Washington Commanders on Monday in the second preseason gameTaylor made his intentions known to the media on Saturday, stating that the Bengals would continue to use a &quot;similar&quot; plan to what fans saw against the Eagles on August 7.Before Burrow took the field against the Eagles, he had only participated in two preseason games in his six NFL seasons. The former LSU quarterback completed nine of 10 throws for 123 yards and two scores in Philadelphia.The Bengals have consistently endured challenging starts to the regular season under Taylor, recording a 0–2 start in the past three seasons. They also lost each of their first three games in 2024, which was one of the contributing factors to why they missed out on playoff qualification.Giving their best players more preseason reps is something they believe will help them start the new season as prepared as necessary. Taylor had already made it clear that Burrow would take more preseason reps against the Commanders before the opening game against the Eagles.Burrow seemed to have no objections about Taylor's plan to use him during the preseason.&quot;It’s just good to play again. The more reps you get, the better you’re going to be,&quot; Joe Burrow said after the game against the Eagles in Week 1. &quot;We got 15 reps, so we’re 15 reps better.&quot;Playing starters in unnecessary preseason games is risky, but if Zac Taylor's plan works, the Bengals - especially their offense - should start the season stronger than they did last year.Like the Bengals, the Commanders will start with most of their first-team players as well, following a 48–18 defeat on the road against the New England Patriots in their first preseason outing.How to watch Joe Burrow's Bengals in Week 2 preseason vs. Commanders?This game will be much more entertaining to watch, especially since both teams are expected to start their starters. The Bengals' second preseason game will start on Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. ESPN will broadcast the game.For those who would like to watch the preseason game live but can't access ESPN, NFL+ and FuboTV will offer streaming options.Game details:Date and Time: Monday, Aug. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandTV: ESPNLive Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+