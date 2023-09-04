Is Joe Burrow starting Week 1? Injury update on Bengals QB after stunning LeBron James-inspired announcement 

Just barely into training camp, Joe Burrow suffered what appeared to be a frightening injury in which he had to be carted off the field. Suddenly, his status for this season and the hopes of his entire team were up in the air. The injury proved not to be as bad as expected, but his status was still unclear.

Anyone who drafted him in fantasy football knew that he came with a "Questionable" diagnosis, so there was no telling whether or not he'd be able to suit up on September 10.

However, Burrow has channeled LeBron James in announcing that he will be on the field and starting during Week 1. An old Instagram picture of Burrow has him in a tight-fitting LeBron Cleveland Cavaliers jersey with the caption: "He's back."

This was, of course, in reference to James' return to the Cleveland Cavaliers after he left to join the Miami Heat. In this instance, it confirms that Burrow will be suiting up on Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cincinnati Bengals star could have missed serious time with the calf injury. Fortunately, it happened early enough and was not severe enough to cost him any of the regular season. Unless something happens in practice, the former Heisman trophy winner will be on the field for the Bengals in six days when they kick start their season.

What happened to Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow went down in the preseason with a calf injury and had to be carted off. Many feared the worst. Fortunately, it was only a strained calf and it didn't require as much time off as a tear certainly would have. He rehabbed it and is now ready to return for the regular season.

Exploring Joe Burrow's injury history

This injury will not cost Burrow any time onthe field during the regular season, but it did sap his preseason. That could leave him a bit rusty when he plays since he hasn't ramped up or practiced all that much.

This is not his first major injury, though. In his rookie season, he tore his ACL. It cost him the remainder of that season, but he was able to return and not miss any of the following season in 2021.

The Cincinnati Bengals need Joe Burrow. He is the lifeblood of their team. Their defense is pretty good and the offensive weapons around him, such as Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are good enough to help any QB, but it starts and stops with Burrow.

Perhaps they could survive a brief absence from their quarterback, but they have one goal in mind: the Super Bowl. They made it two years ago and lost before losing in the AFC Championship. They'd like to end that by winning it all this year, and they need Burrow for every single week if they're going to do that.