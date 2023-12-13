Is Joe Flacco Italian? Browns QB's ethnicity explored

Super Bowl XLVII winner Joe Flacco is a Baltimore Ravens legend and one of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL during his prime. The Delaware University alum has been in the NFL since 2008 and has represented six franchises.

Yes, Joe Flacco is Italian, with the iconic quarterback hailing from a tight-knit Italian family. Flacco's father, Giuseppe L "Joseph" Flacco is Italian. His grandparents come from Isola del Gran Sasso, a province of Teramo, Abruzzo. Flacco is arguably the most famous Italian-American in the National Football League.

Joe Flacco's NFL Legacy

Joe Flacco's NFL legacy is set in stone, and while the Audubon High School alum might not enter the Hall of Fame, he's undoubtedly a legend across numerous fan bases.

Flacco was the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback for over a decade, leading the Ravens to the playoffs six times. While he was their starting QB, Flacco led them to two AFC North titles, three AFC Championship Game appearances, and a historic win in Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts in the Ravens' victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Flacco owns several NFL records, such as the most road playoff wins for a quarterback, the most TDs in a postseason, the most TDs without an interception in a postseason, the fastest quarterback to record five TDs in a game, and more.

Flacco has also earned legendary status in Baltimore, with the franchise icon owning records such as most career passing yards, career pass completions, career pass attempts, career passing touchdowns, regular-season wins, consecutive pass completions, and so much more. More so, Flacco remains the last quarterback to win a Super Bowl for the Ravens and was named Super Bowl Game MVP in the triumph.

How is Joe Flacco performing in 2023?

Joe Flacco' was quite the player during his peak, but at the moment, the Baltimore Ravens legend is in the twilight of his career.

In November 2023, Flacco signed a contract to join the Cleveland Browns practice squad. This signing was necessitated due to the Browns' franchise QB Deshaun Watson, suffering a season-ending injury.

Flacco started his first season in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. That meant that Flacco had started games in 16 consecutive NFL seasons. The veteran passer performed well in the match and retained his starting berth in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Flacco rolled back the clock and guided the Browns to a win with 311 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Flacco was subsequently named the Browns' starting quarterback for the rest of the year.