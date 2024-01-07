Is Joe Flacco playing today against the Bengals? Latest on Browns QB with $75,000 on the line

Joe Flacco joined the Browns and immediately gave the fanbase the idea of playing later in January in the postseason. The veteran quarterback gave life to the team's offseason as they won four straight games. Cleveland faces their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in their regular season finale in Week 18.

With nothing to play for, the Browns will rest the 38-year-old and keep him healthy. The team knew they were resting Flacco as his one-year deal included a $75K bonus for playing in half of Cleveland's snaps and winning.

General manager Andrew Berry and the organization did something special for the quarterback to ensure he gets that bonus:

That $75K bonus may not seem like a lot to some, but it shows that the franchise appreciates Joe Flacco's actions. He has thrown for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions in five starts.

Flacco became the fourth starting quarterback this season for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Flacco started the 2023 season at home on the couch, watching the game, before getting the call from the Browns. He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, starting 163 games in 11 seasons with a Super Bowl win.

He found himself with the Denver Broncos in the 2019 season and later spent three seasons with the New York Jets (2020–2022). He faced his old team last week, throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-20 win.

According to TMZ and Fanatics, Flacco's jersey sales rose to 400 percent thanks to his success with Cleveland. The Super Bowl 47 MVP is one of the best stories in the NFL and is looking to lead Cleveland to their first-ever Super Bowl.

Browns playoff picture: Who will Cleveland face in the NFL Playoffs?

Cleveland will be the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will be heading on the road on Wild Card Weekend. Per the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, Cleveland could face the Jacksonville Jaguars if they defeat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. A loss by the Jaguars means that the Browns will be heading to NRG Stadium to play the Houston Texans.