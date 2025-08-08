  • home icon
  Is Joe Flacco playing tonight? Exploring Browns QB's status for preseason opener vs Panthers

Is Joe Flacco playing tonight? Exploring Browns QB's status for preseason opener vs Panthers

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:13 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Is Joe Flacco playing tonight? Exploring Browns QB's status for preseason opener vs Panthers - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco is one of the five quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns currently have on their training camp roster ahead of the 2025 season. Fans will be hoping to watch each of those quarterbacks play at some point as the team begins its preseason run on Friday.

However, Flacco, the frontrunner to be named the starter, will not play against the Carolina Panthers today with the Browns declaring that they will not use their starters in the Week 1 preseason game.

At 40 years old, Flacco doesn't need the preseason reps at this stage of his career before he can gain his rhythm for regular-season football, which is why the Browns won't play him on Friday. However, he is expected to still get some preseason action later this month.

"Joe’s seen it all and he relies on his experience, but I think it’d be unfair to Joe to give him nothing. Because number one, he’s got to stay sharp," coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday. "Technically, he needs to work on all those fundamentals and types of things. But also, he wants to show what he can do. And I think his teammates want to see it as well."
With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel also still recovering from hamstring injuries, it is Shedeur Sanders and newly signed veteran Tyler Huntley who will share quarterback snaps for the Browns in Charlotte.

Wide receiver duo Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman will also not play for the Browns against the Panthers, implying that Sanders will play with members of the Browns’ second-team offense in his first NFL outing.

How to watch the Browns' Week 1 preseason game against the Panthers?

In the absence of Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders will take center stage for the Cleveland Browns on Friday when he plays in his first NFL preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the Browns vs. Panthers preseason game will be aired on NFL Network. Fans who are unable to access NFL Network will also be able to stream the game on FuboTV.

Chris Rose (play-by-play) will call the game from the commentary booth together with Joe Thomas, who will work as the color analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will be the sideline reporter.

Game details:

Date and Time: Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Chris Rose (play-by-play), Joe Thomas (color analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
