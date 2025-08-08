Is Joe Flacco playing tonight? Exploring Browns QB's status for preseason opener vs Panthers

Joe Flacco is one of the five quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns currently have on their training camp roster ahead of the 2025 season. Fans will be hoping to watch each of those quarterbacks play at some point as the team begins its preseason run on Friday.However, Flacco, the frontrunner to be named the starter, will not play against the Carolina Panthers today with the Browns declaring that they will not use their starters in the Week 1 preseason game.At 40 years old, Flacco doesn't need the preseason reps at this stage of his career before he can gain his rhythm for regular-season football, which is why the Browns won't play him on Friday. However, he is expected to still get some preseason action later this month.&quot;Joe’s seen it all and he relies on his experience, but I think it’d be unfair to Joe to give him nothing. Because number one, he’s got to stay sharp,&quot; coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday. &quot;Technically, he needs to work on all those fundamentals and types of things. But also, he wants to show what he can do. And I think his teammates want to see it as well.&quot;With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel also still recovering from hamstring injuries, it is Shedeur Sanders and newly signed veteran Tyler Huntley who will share quarterback snaps for the Browns in Charlotte.Wide receiver duo Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman will also not play for the Browns against the Panthers, implying that Sanders will play with members of the Browns’ second-team offense in his first NFL outing.How to watch the Browns' Week 1 preseason game against the Panthers?In the absence of Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders will take center stage for the Cleveland Browns on Friday when he plays in his first NFL preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the Browns vs. Panthers preseason game will be aired on NFL Network. Fans who are unable to access NFL Network will also be able to stream the game on FuboTV.Chris Rose (play-by-play) will call the game from the commentary booth together with Joe Thomas, who will work as the color analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will be the sideline reporter.Game details:Date and Time: Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 p.m. ETLocation: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaTV: NFL NetworkAnnouncers: Chris Rose (play-by-play), Joe Thomas (color analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV