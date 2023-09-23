Is Jonathan Taylor playing against Ravens? Colts RB’s Week 3’s status explored

Star running back Jonathan Taylor hasn't played a single snap so far neither in the preseason nor in the regular season. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of the season due to an ankle injury.

Even without him, the Colts have done fairly well. Taylor is heading into the right direction in his path to recovery, and could be back on the field soon.

Will Jonathan Taylor play in Week 3?

Since Taylor was placed on the PUP list, he is automatically ruled out for the first four games of the season. As a result, the Colts will be without him in their Week 3 fixture against the Baltimore Ravens.

Not only Taylor but also quarterback Anthony Richardson will be out in Week 3 due to a concussion. Going up against the Ravens was already difficult for the Colts, but now that they are missing two key offensive players, it is highly unlikely that they will win.

Evan Hull, who was expected to take Jonathan Taylor's place as Colts RB1 is now placed on the Injured Reserve due to a knee injury. Head coach Shane Steichen believes that Hull will return at some point this season. As of now, they will have Zack Moss, Jake Funk, and Trey Sermon in their backfield until Taylor is back.

When will Jonathan Taylor return?

As per the latest updates, Jonathan Taylor is on track to make his return in Week 5. It will be the first game that he will become eligible due to being placed on the PUP list, and despite the tough contract situation, Taylor is willing to play.

Earlier in the offseason, the running back had requested a trade, but the Colts weren't willing to trade him away. They received no offers of their liking, and ultimately Taylor ended up staying.

Hopefully, Taylor will stay healthy for the rest of the season and improve his market value to get a decent contract next year.

