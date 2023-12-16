Is Jonathan Taylor playing today? Latest update on Colts RB for Week 15 vs. Steelers

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out of the Colts' Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pro Bowler did not feature all week due to injury, and the Colts won't risk him in tonight's game.

When fit, Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL, thanks to his versatile skill set. However, this season could have been better for the dynamic rusher, with Taylor suffering many injuries.

What happened to Jonathan Taylor?

Jonathan Taylor has been out injured since Nov. 26, 2023, when he suffered a thumb injury that required surgery. The expectation in the Colts' camp was that he could play some part in Week 15 against the Steelers, but unfortunately, that hasn't proven to be the case.

This week, Taylor was a non-participant in every training session. Players are required to be at least limited participants to feature during the week. Taylor has featured in seven games this season, amassing a stat line of 414 yards with four touchdowns.

Why are the Colts playing on Saturday?

The Indianapolis Colts are among the many teams affected by the NFL's schedule change during Week 15 of the 2023 season. They will be part of a triple-header of games on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

The main reason the Colts are playing on Saturday is that the college football season is ending, and the NFL has chosen to fill the Saturday slot typically reserved for NCAA action. Usually, NCAA matches dominate the Saturday program, but now that we've reached a stage where only a few Bowl Games are on the broadcast schedule, the NFL can fill the void with its own games.

Furthermore, every franchise has enjoyed their bye week, so there's no potential for scheduling conflicts as the regular season ends. The league can now reschedule games to give fans a top-notch fixture as frequently as possible.

How to watch Steelers vs. Colts live

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are set up to meet in a game filled with postseason ramifications for both franchises. Both teams are 7-6 heading into Week 15, and they could go two games above .500 at the end of the night.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

