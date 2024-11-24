Is Jonathon Brooks playing today vs Chiefs? Panthers RB's status explored for Week 12

It's Week 12 and it appears the injuries are piling up for the Carolina Panthers. With just three wins to show for their troubles, there has been little left to play for as the Panthers approach a showdown with the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The only ray of hope for the Panthers is that they will have rookie running back Jonathon Brooks back in the scheme of things. Brooks became the first running back off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft when the Panthers picked him in the second round with the 46th pick. And while there was a lot of optimism around the pick, Brooks has been out with an ACL injury all season.

However, head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Brooks will make his season debut when they take on the Chiefs later this afternoon.

Is Jonathon Brooks playing today?

Dave Canales was pretty upbeat while discussing Brooks' status for Week 12. The Panthers head coach confirmed that Brooks will not be on pitch count despite the conditions.

"We'll get Brooks out there. We're not thinking pitch count. He's got to be ready to play a full game," Canales said.

While the Panthers are clearly ready to let Brooks loose against the reigning Super Bowl champions, their run game will be tested to the fullest given how the Chiefs have treated running backs all season.

The Chiefs defense has managed to shut shop against most RBs this season and are third in the league in rushing defense. The Chiefs are holding teams to 85.3 yards per game on the ground which means Brooks will have to work hard for every yard when he makes his season debut.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers injury report for Week 12

Brooks' fellow RB Miles Sanders has been ruled out of this game and placed on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the game in Germany prior to their bye week.

Fan favorite Jalen Coker is listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury but Adam Thielen, nursing a hamstring issue, is expected to take the field this afternoon.

For the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid confirmed earlier in the week that we will have to wait another week to see Isiah Pacheco in action. DE Charles Omenihu is also out with a knee injury but is expected to be ready next week.

