Is Josh Jacobs playing today? Exploring Raiders RB's availability status for Week 17

It's the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, and the Las Vegas Raiders need Josh Jacobs back. After an improbable run, they find themselves one game back of the final Wild Card spot in the AFC, although with several teams vying for that same spot. Without Jacobs, their path is much harder. Is he going to suit up this weekend?

Is Josh Jacobs playing today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Jacobs is probably not playing today. The running back missed last week's contest and is listed as doubtful today. He's considered a game-time decision, but it doesn't look likely.

#Update: Jacobs is officially ruled out of the game against the Colts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Via USA Today, interim head coach Antonio Pierce said:

“That’s going to be a game time decision, just be honest with you. I mean, no need to rush it. If he can go at one o’clock on Sunday, I’m happy with that.”

Ultimately, it doesn't look as if he will be able to go at 1:00 EST when the Raiders kick off with the Indianapolis Colts, the team currently holding the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoffs.

It's been an injury-marred season for Jacobs, whose production has also taken a hit. The NFL's leading rusher in 2022, the star back has earned 233 carries for 805 yards and six touchdowns this season.

A loss drops their postseason chances to less than 1%, while a win gives them a 30% chance of sneaking into the playoffs, so a lot hinges on today, but they might not have Jacobs anyway.

Josh Jacobs Fantasy Outlook

If Josh Jacobs does play, he faces a porous run defense. The Colts have been the 30th-best defense against running backs in fantasy football. That's a tremendous matchup for the fantasy championship.

Josh Jacobs may not play today

Unfortunately, he's probably not going to play, which leaves owners without many options at this stage. Backup Zamir White has 42 total touches for 230 yards and a touchdown in the past two games as the starter.

Jeff WIlson Jr. is projected 11.0 points from ESPN and he's available in 83.4% of ESPN leagues. Tyjae Spears, projected at 10.7, is up for grabs in 58.2% of leagues. Justice Hill, with a 9.2-point projection, is still available in 83.6% of leagues. The options are slim, but this is who many may have to turn to.