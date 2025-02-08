Is JuJu Smith-Schuster playing in the Super Bowl? Exploring Chiefs WR's availability vs. Eagles

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a topic of discussion for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their clash against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. The wideout has chipped in with some crucial plays during the season, and fans want to know whether Smith-Schuster will play in the big game on Sunday.

Is JuJu Smith-Schuster playing in Super Bowl 59?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Source: Imagn)

Barring any late injury or setback, JuJu Smith-Schuster will play against the Eagles on Sunday. The Chiefs receiver is active on the team roster for Super Bowl 59.

Smith-Schuster also kept away from the injury report this week. He took part in full practice sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Hence, all signs point toward the wideout playing on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round in 2017. He played five years with the Steelers and then signed for the Chiefs in 2022 for a one-year stint. The wideout helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in 2023.

For the 2023 season, Smith Schuster signed with the New England Patriots. He returned to the Chiefs for a second spell in 2024 and now has a chance to win another Super Bowl ring.

A look at JuJu Smith-Schuster's stats this season

JuJu Smith-Schuster finished the 2024 regular season with 231 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions across 14 games. He helped the Chiefs clinch the top seed in the AFC, which earned them a bye in the wild-card round.

In the divisional round against the Houston Texans, Smith-Schuster was targeted once but did not make any receptions. The wideout then recorded 60 yards on two receptions in Kansas City's 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Smith-Schuster can help Kansas City win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl clash, where you can catch Smith-Schuster in action:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

