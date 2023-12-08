Is JuJu Smith-Schuster playing tonight? Patriots WR's availability status for Week 14 TNF vs Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the New England Patriots are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are 2-10 heading into Week 14 and are in a tough spot.

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year $25.5 million contract with the New England Patriots this past offseason. So far he has played 10 games this season and missed two games after suffering a concussion in Week 5. Will he play tonight against the Steelers? Let's take a look at his status.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster play in Week 14?

As per reports, JuJu Smith-Schuster is active for tonight's game against the Steelers. He is among the only three active wide receivers for the New England Patriots in Week 14. The other two are Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton.

Smith-Schuster had a pretty good season with the Kansas City Chiefs last year and played a huge role in their Super Bowl-winning campaign. He was brought in by the Patriots to have the same impact but unfortunately, he failed to do so.

In 10 games that he has played this season, Smith-Schuster has 25 receptions for 170 yards and just one touchdown. The Patriots' offense has struggled this season as they are averaging just 12.3 points and 186.8 passing yards per game.

Bailey Zappe is the Patriots starting quarterback for tonight's game as Mac Jones continues to find his place on the bench.