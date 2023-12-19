Is Julian Love related to Jordan Love? Exploring Seahawks Safety's family

Given that they share a last name, were born in 1998, and are players in the same league, some NFL fans may have questioned whether Jordan Love and Julian Love are connected. But are they really related? No, they are not.

Julian Love plays safety for the Seattle Seahawks, while Jordan Love plays quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The two NFL players come from different homes, have distinct university experiences, different draft positions, and different families.

California's Bakersfield was the place of Jordan Love's birth in November 1998. While the quarterback was a student at Liberty High School, his father, Orbin Jr., passed away when he was fourteen years old. After high school, Jordan was rated as a two-star recruit and decided to go to Utah State to play football in college.

Although Julian Love was born in a different city—Westchester, Illinois—than Jordan, he was born in 1998 as well. Because of his quickness and athleticism, Julian was able to play both running back and cornerback at Nazareth Academy. Having demonstrated tremendous promise in high school, he made the commitment to play collegiate football at Notre Dame.

Julian Love's NFL timeline

In the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Notre Dame player Julian Love with the 108th pick.

In his rookie season, he largely served as a backup safety for the Giants. But in his second season, he established himself as a consistent starter, amassing 78 tackles and one interception in 16 appearances.

In his third season, he recorded 76 tackles and two interceptions in 15 games, making it another strong campaign. By then, he had already demonstrated his versatility by taking several snaps at linebacker and slot cornerback.

Following the expiration of his rookie contract, Love reportedly decided not to re-sign with the Giants. Rather, he became a free agent and, in March 2023 he agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jordan Love's NFL timeline

The Green Bay Packers selected Utah State's Jordan Love with the 26th overall choice in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was thought to be Aaron Rodgers' possible replacement after the 4-time MVP award winner retires. In his first and second NFL seasons, Love did not play a single game.

But when Aaron Rodgers departed the Packers to join the New York Jets and Jordan Love was appointed the starting quarterback in the 2023 offseason, things took a turn for the young QB.

Love's first season as a starting quarterback in the NFL has started off well so far. He has impressed coaches and teammates with his dedication to his job and leadership, as well as with his decision-making skills.

In September 2023, Love agreed to a contract extension with Green Bay, which will keep him with the team through the 2024–2025 season.