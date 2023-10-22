Is Julio Jones playing tonight vs. Dolphins? Eagles WR's status explored

Yes, Philadelphia Eagles wideout Julio Jones is playing in tonight's game against the Miami Dolphins. The iconic pass catcher was signed by the Eagles on October 17, 2023, and is expected to make his debut against the Dolphins.

Jones last played in the NFL on January 16, 2023, while he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones scored a touchdown in the Bucs' Wild Card Round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The seven-time Pro Bowler will be glad that he has another chance to chase his elusive Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles.

What to expect from Julio Jones in 2023?

Julio Jones joins a Philadelphia Eagles team that is well-stacked at the wide receiver position. The Eagles have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as their WR1 and WR2, respectively, so Jones should slot in as the team's designated WR3. That means that he won't be tasked with carrying the offense like he has done for the vast majority of his NFL career.

Hence, Jones is expected to serve as a veteran presence in the locker room, as well as a decent target for Jalen Hurts. Jones can still catch the ball since he is only two seasons removed from a 700+ yards receiving season in which he played in only nine games. Jones might be the final piece of the Philadelphia Super Bowl puzzle in 2023, and his experience should help ease offensive jitters during the playoffs.

Julio Jones' NFL Legacy

Julio Jones is heralded as one of the finest pass catchers of the 2010s. Jones started his career with the Atlanta Falcons and wasted no time in stamping his authority in the NFL. He was a mere 41 yards away from a 1,000-yard season in his rookie year and hasn't looked back since.

Jones has the accolades to rubber stamp his Pro Football Hall of Fame case. His achievements include two first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections, two NFL receiving yards leader awards, one NFL receptions co-leader award, and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Aside from the above, Jones holds several NFL records. Some of the most impressive are most seasons averaging 100+ yards per game, most consecutive seasons with 1,400+ yards receiving, fastest to 7,000 career receiving yards up to 13,000 career receiving yards, and most games with 250+ yards receiving.

With his new team, it'll be interesting to see how Nick Sirianni uses him in the Eagles' offense.