Is Justin Fields playing tonight? Jets QB's status explored for preseason opener vs Packers

Justin Fields has been in the spotlight since he signed with the New York Jets this offseason. The quarterback is set to get their starting role for the Jets' regular season, but some are also keen to learn if Fields will play against the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener on Saturday.

Ad

Is Jets QB Justin Fields playing tonight vs. the Packers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Justin Fields will play against the Packers in Week 1 of the preseason on Saturday. Jets coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that his starters will get on the field for the team's preseason opener.

Ad

Trending

"We're playing," Glenn said on Thursday. "We're playing."

Fields is active on the Jets roster and has not been dealing with any injury at training camp. He is likely to start against the Packers as well, but might be on limited reps since New York will want him firing on all cylinders when the regular season begins.

Last week, Fields said he wanted to get some game time during the preseason.

Ad

"I think we need to at least see the field each and every game," Fields said. "I think that will be good for our team. It will be good for Tanner with the in-game stuff. It will be good for me and the guys on offense. I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason, but I don't think that's the case for us. Just because of the new team, new offense and stuff like that."

Ad

Glenn will also get an opportunity to fine-tune his team's offense before the regular season.

How to watch the Jets vs. Packers preseason game?

The Jets vs. Packers preseason game on Saturday will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The contest will be broadcast on Channel 4 (WTMJ-TV) in Milwaukee, NBC 26 (WGBA-TV) in Green Bay and a statewide and Midwest network that includes WQOW in Eau Claire, WXOW in La Crosse, WKOW in Madison and WAOW in Wausau.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.