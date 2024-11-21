Is Justin Fields playing tonight? Latest on Steelers QB ahead of TNF Week 12 game vs Browns

Justin Fields served as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback through the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season. However, as Fields began to struggle and Russell Wilson regained full health, coach Mike Tomlin turned to the former Seahawks and Broncos signal-caller.

Ahead of a divisional clash with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, Fields hasn't been named the starter for this Week 12 clash.

The Steelers are 4-0 since Wilson’s debut against the New York Jets on Oct. 20. They secured victories over tougher opponents like the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens.

In seven games, Fields threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He was also actively running the ball, racking up 57 carries for 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns. This is one of Fields' major traits and if Tomlin uses it in certain situations, the Steelers could be more dangerous on offense.

Former NFL coach explains how Justin Fields can fix one Steelers issue

On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano noted that the Pittsburgh Steelers struggle to get things going in the red zone. He mentioned Justin Fields as the solution to these shortcomings.

"The X-factor," Pagano said. "If they're going to save this team's struggles, what part of the field is it? Red zone. Six field goals last week, right? So why not insert this guy? ... I think they put this guy in and you do a quarterback-designed run, the two touchdowns Anthony Richardson scored against the Jets last week. He's perfect for that. So, X-factor."

The Steelers are coming off a hard-fought win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, cashing in on two Justin Tucker's missed field goals to beat Lamar Jackson and Co. 18-16 at Acrisure Stadium.

Justin Fields took the field in that matchup, carrying the ball twice to get 17 yards. Having him on the bench is an advantage for Pittsburgh, as they have a player who could start a game any week and deliver.

They have done incredibly well with Russell Wilson showing the way, but keeping Fields on the roster could give them an edge come playoff time.

