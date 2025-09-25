  • home icon
  • Is Justin Fields playing Week 4? Exploring Jets QB's status ahead of Dolphins clash

By Nishant
Published Sep 25, 2025 16:18 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY (image credit: IMAGN)

Justin Fields' injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the New York Jets. They are 0-3 and will go up against a desperate team with the same record, the Miami Dolphins, on Monday.

The Jets are hoping for a breakthrough victory at Hard Rock Stadium, but will they have their star quarterback to lead the offense?

Will Justin Fields play against the Dolphins?

Justin Fields has been marked questionable for the game versus the Dolphins. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the quarterback is progressing through the concussion protocols and will practice on Thursday. Fields is likely on his way to returning on Monday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He completed 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown in the season opener loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7. Fields went of 11 before going down following a hit from Joey Bosa in the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback missed the Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is still in the NFL's concussion protocol. Fields needs to get a final clearance from an independent neurologist to get the green light for his return.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn on Justin Fields' return timeline

Jets coach Aaron Glenn addressed the media on Monday and provided vague answers to questions about Justin Fields.

“We’ll talk about that today as a staff,” Glenn said. “We'll make sure we come out with the right answer for that. I know what you're trying to ask, but we'll make sure we talk about that as a staff, first and foremost.”
Glenn added that Fields came as their starter, and it has been the case all along. The coach avoided making any statement about his quarterback without getting a clear picture. He added that Tyrod Taylor is just a backup and hinted that Fields will be back in action as soon as he is fit.

Taylor went 7 of 11 for 56 yards and one touchdown in the 30-10 loss to the Bills. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 29-27 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

New York badly needs a win, and Fields will be crucial for the team as they still look to make the postseason.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
